Broker News

February 9, 2022

MQG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Following an operational briefing and business update, Credit Suisse upgrades Macquarie Group’s earnings estimates by 14-16%, driven by an improved earnings outlook for Macquarie Capital and Commodities and Global Markets.

The December quarter performance of the Macquarie Asset Management division also boosted the analyst’s outer years earnings forecasts. The division is considered to have strong deal flow in digital infrastructure, transport and decarbonisation.

The Neutral rating is retained as earnings may be approaching peak levels, estimates the broker. The target price rises to $210 from $195.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $210.00.Current Price is $197.01. Difference: $12.99 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MQG meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SUN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CLW – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

GUD – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SCP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

JHX – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ANZ – UBS rates the stock as Buy