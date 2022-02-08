Broker News

February 8, 2022

JHX – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS raises its target price for James Hardie by 5% to $58 following a “good” 3Q result and “solid” FY23 guidance. Strong volumes ex Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) was partially offset by cost inflation, explains the broker.

The analyst retains conservative market growth assumptions and acknowledges the risk from rising mortgage rates. However, pent-up demand and structural covid tailwinds are expected to be supportive. The Buy rating is unchanged.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $58.00.Current Price is $49.60. Difference: $8.40 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JHX meets the UBS target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANZ – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GNC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

REA – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

DMP – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BRG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight