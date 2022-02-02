CIP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Centuria Industrial REIT’s 1H results revealed a 11.1% uplift for funds from operations (FFO) versus the previous corresponding period. This resulted from acquisitions and higher rental income, explains Morgans.

FY22 FFO guidance was upgraded to no less than 18.2cpu from at least 18.1cpu, while the DPS guidance of 17.3cpu was unchanged.

Morgans retains its Hold rating and raises its target price to $4.12 from $4.09.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $4.12.Current Price is $3.92. Difference: $0.20 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CIP meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).