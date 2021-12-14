CHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Its latest upgrade now has Charter Hall Group guiding to earnings of no less than $1.05 per share, and Credit Suisse notes although potential for further upgrade had been previously noted this increase was larger than expected.

The broker estimates performance fees for the year to be in the $300m range, and accordingly updates earnings per share forecasts 24.9%, 4.4% and 5.7% through to FY24.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $21.19 from $19.37.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $21.19.Current Price is $20.85. Difference: $0.34 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CHC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).