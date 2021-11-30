Broker News

November 30, 2021

SVW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

UBS sees Seven Group Holdings as a beneficiary of a potential boom in adjusted nominal capex growth in 2022, as indicated by the recent ABS capex intentions survey.

The target rises to $27.15 from $26.25 after marking-to-market listed investments and making minor EPS upgrades, explains the broker. The analyst feels the only hurdle for intentions may be labour mobility and availablity, though this may ultimaltely extend the cycle.

Sector: Capital Goods.

 

Target price is $27.15.Current Price is $21.52. Difference: $5.63 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SVW meets the UBS target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

