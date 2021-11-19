ALQ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Credit Suisse expects ALS’ share price will continue to perform given earnings improvement potential. The company highlighted continuing robust trading conditions, and despite supply chain constraints it continues to add capacity where it can.

Credit Suisse expects the company can exceed profit after tax guidance, and is guiding to $257 compared to top end of guidance of $252m.

The Outperform rating is retained and the target price increases to $14.70 from $14.10.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $14.70.Current Price is $13.39. Difference: $1.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).