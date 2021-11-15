Broker News

November 15, 2021

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

Now that Antisense Therapeutics has raised $20m via an institutional placement at $0.24 (along with a 1 for 2 free-attaching options), Morgans raises its target price to $0.58 from $0.45.

The capital allows completion of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) program in the EU up to a major valuation inflection point, explains the analyst. A strong pipeline of news catalysts is expected. The Speculative Buy rating is retained.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $0.58.Current Price is $0.23. Difference: $0.35 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANP meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

