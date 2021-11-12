Broker News

November 12, 2021

CIP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Centuria Industrial REIT will add a further four assets to its portfolio for an acquisition cost of $129.4m, while also selling one minor asset for $10.5m. Credit Suisse notes the transaction will be debt funded and accretive to previous forecasts.

Funds from operations forecasts increase 0.9%, 1.6% and 1.5% through to FY24, with the broker noting the company will retain further capacity for debt-funded acquisitions within target gearing.

The Neutral rating and target price of $3.83 are retained.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $3.83.Current Price is $3.67. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CIP meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

