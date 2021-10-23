Broker News

October 23, 2021

29M – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

29Metals’ September quarter featured weak production at Golden Grove offsetting a better result at Capricorn Copper. Managagement has nonetheless retained 2021 production guidance but the broker believes costs will be higher than guidance suggests.

However better grades at Golden Grove should lead to significant improvement in earnings and cash flow in the December quarter and in to 2022, the broker believes, with valuation suggesting a 20% free cash flow yield for 2022.

Target falls to $3.30 from $3.60, Outperform retained.

 

Target price is $3.30.Current Price is $2.65. Difference: $0.65 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If 29M meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PPT – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

ORA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ILU – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

ALX – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add