Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 62

ASX200 down 62 points (0.9%) to 7257.
- Acrux (-3.8%); its license agreement with Harris Pharmaceutical has been terminated due to Harris filing for Chapter 11.
- Ampol (+3.5%) / Z Energy (+6%) ; after months of talks, Ampol has bid a total of NZ$4.03 for Z Energy.
- Aust Pharmaceutical (+0.3%); has raised its FY earnings guidance on a stronger-than-expected performance from its distribution business.
- Cimic (+0.1%); its UGL business has secured $135m worth of contracts.
- Downer (-1%); said it would sell its Open Cut Mining East business for $150m, the final step in the company’s divestment of its mining portfolio.
- GPT (-1.5%); confirmed it is in discussions with two separate parties regarding the potential divestments of Wollongong Central and Casuarina Square.
- IAG (+2.3%) / Suncorp (-0.3%); Federal Court found in favour of Insurers on a number of policy wording questions
- Pantera Minerals (TH); the heavy metal miner in Trading Halt.
- Star Entertainment (-18%); said a 60 Minutes report into its activities is misleading and it will take appropriate steps to address all allegations.