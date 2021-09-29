Broker News

September 29, 2021

FPH – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie suspects there will be no endgame for covid-19, rather it will circulate akin to seasonal influenza.

The broker includes a proprietary US hospital stress test metric which suggests stress in the US hospital system is still meaningful at 86% of the peak achieved in December-January 2021.

Hence, the broker envisages modest upside risk to current hospital revenue. The stock is still considered expensive and a Neutral rating is maintained. Target is raised to NZ$32.30 from NZ$31.84.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Current Price is $29.96. Target price not assessed.

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NWS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SFR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

JMS – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

SM1 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

FSF – UBS rates the stock as Neutral