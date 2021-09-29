FPH – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Macquarie suspects there will be no endgame for covid-19, rather it will circulate akin to seasonal influenza.

The broker includes a proprietary US hospital stress test metric which suggests stress in the US hospital system is still meaningful at 86% of the peak achieved in December-January 2021.

Hence, the broker envisages modest upside risk to current hospital revenue. The stock is still considered expensive and a Neutral rating is maintained. Target is raised to NZ$32.30 from NZ$31.84.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Current Price is $29.96. Target price not assessed.