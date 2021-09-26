Broker News

September 26, 2021

CIP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Centuria Industrial REIT has launched a $325 raising to help fund $350m in asset purchases. The broker estimates -2.4% dilution to funds from operations, but due to fixed interest expense offsets, guidance has been maintained.

The broker has trimmed earnings forecasts but increased its target price to $4.22 from $4.00 reflecting a risk-free decrease to 2.40% from 2.52%. Upside exists from rental growth, balance sheet deployment and cap-rate compression, the broker suggests.

Outperform retained.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $4.22.Current Price is $4.01. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CIP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PMV – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

SOL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

IAG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

ALQ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

KSL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

WPR – Morgans rates the stock as Add