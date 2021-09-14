Broker News

September 14, 2021

SYD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Sydney Airport has received an $8.75 non-binding offer from the IFM consortium, above the previous offer, and the board is granting non-exclusive due diligence.

Credit Suisse assesses foreign and cross-holding ownership restrictions, as well as the size of the deal, make a competing bid unlikely. The broker assigns a high probability to the deal proceeding and raises the target to $8.75 from $8.00. Neutral retained.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Target price is $8.75.Current Price is $8.37. Difference: $0.38 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SYD meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

