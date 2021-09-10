Markets

September 10, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 31

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 31 points (0.4%) to 7402.

 

  • AMA Group (TH); in voluntary suspension as it is considering a capital raising.
  • Cleanaway (-0.7%); ex div 2.35c.  Trading down 2c.
  • Infratril (+0.7%); has committed US$233m to the development of wind and solar power investments in Asia.
  • Iress (-0.4%); has granted EQT an additional 10 days of exclusive due diligence following indicative proposal.
  • Oil Search (TH) / Santos (TH);  Merger to happen after OSH directors approve the transaction.  It is now conditional on approval from the PNG Court.  OSH shareholders will receive 0.6275 Santos shares for each OSH share.    Both start trading again @ 11.50am.
  • Polynovo (+0.2%); COO Anthony Kaye has resigned.
  • Wisetech (+0.1%); ex div 3.85c.  Trading up 6c.

 

 

Friday Dad Joke;

It’s so annoying when somebody says the name of a song and then it’s stuck in your head all day.

Like Rhinestone Cowboy……

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

