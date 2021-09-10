Morning Report: US stocks lose ground for fourth session

US sharemarkets retreated for a fourth straight session on Thursday. Shares of Microsoft (-1.0%) and Amazon (-1.2%) were among the stocks weighing most on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes. Shares of Lululemon Athletica soared 10.5% after providing a strong annual forecast. Moderna shares jumped 7.8% after the drug maker said it’s developing a single dose vaccine that combines boosters against Covid and the flu. The Dow Jones index dropped by 152 points or 0.4%. The S&P 500 index lost 0.5% and the Nasdaq index fell by 38 points or 0.3%.