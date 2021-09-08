Broker News

September 8, 2021

AWC – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Alumina prices have shot up to US$340/t after the Jamalco refinery fire and then the military coup in Guinea. As a result, Citi increases net profit estimates for the company by 22% to US$178m.

If the coup in Guinea gives rise to material disruption in bauxite exports, the broker would review alumina price forecasts again. Neutral rating maintained. Target rises to $2.10 from $1.80.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $2.10.Current Price is $2.03. Difference: $0.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AWC meets the Citi target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

GNC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

POS – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WEB – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

FMG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform