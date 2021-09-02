Broker News

September 2, 2021

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

FY21 operating earnings were in line with Credit Suisse estimates. The outlook for FY22 production is unchanged but mostly weighted to the second half because of mill maintenance in the September quarter and revised scheduling.

The stock remains the broker’s top pick amongst intermediate gold stocks and an Outperform rating is maintained. Credit Suisse reduces the target to $3.60 from $4.00 after running new gold price forecasts and revising financing costs.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $3.60.Current Price is $2.48. Difference: $1.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RRL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AVG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

MTS – UBS rates the stock as Buy

HLO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

HVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ASG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ALU – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform