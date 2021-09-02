RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

FY21 operating earnings were in line with Credit Suisse estimates. The outlook for FY22 production is unchanged but mostly weighted to the second half because of mill maintenance in the September quarter and revised scheduling.

The stock remains the broker’s top pick amongst intermediate gold stocks and an Outperform rating is maintained. Credit Suisse reduces the target to $3.60 from $4.00 after running new gold price forecasts and revising financing costs.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $3.60.Current Price is $2.48. Difference: $1.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RRL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).