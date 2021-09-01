Broker News

September 1, 2021

HVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse found the FY21 result “incredibly strong” albeit in line with expectations. Investor attention has now turned to the lockdown-impacted trading in the first quarter of FY22.

While the broker suspects some would have been disappointed by the lack of capital management the cash is probably going to be used for expansion. Offshore expansion and property are the key differentiators between Harvey Norman and household goods peers in Australia.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $5.80 from $5.68.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $5.80.Current Price is $5.38. Difference: $0.42 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HVN meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ASG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ALU – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

ASG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

HLS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Reduce

AFG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform