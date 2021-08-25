Broker News

August 25, 2021

ASB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Austal’s FY21 result was in line with expectations, with margin improvement in the US offset by margin deterioration in Australasia, mainly due to low margin emergent support work in second half FY21.

While management guided to $1.5bn, tracking lower on FY21, Credit Suisse views this as conservative, with near-term opportunities that the broker thinks could be crystallised in second half FY22: Notably, the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) program that Austal is bidding for which is expected to be awarded in fourth quarter FY22.

The broker has cut FY22 earnings estimates -16%, on lower US revenue contribution and lower margin in Australasia due to reduced throughput and low margin emergent work.

Credit Suisse downgrades Austal to Neutral from outperform and the target price is lowered to $2.25 from $2.75.

Sector: Capital Goods.

 

Target price is $2.25.Current Price is $2.12. Difference: $0.13 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASB meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SEK – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

RWC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

SKI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

ALD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

NHF – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight