FBU – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

After a strong performance over recent months, UBS notes the share price is 38% above pre-pandemic levels. This follows earnings upgrades as NZ construction activity rebounded.

The broker now expects NZ construction expenditure will lift by 15% in 2022-23. UBS upgrades estimates for FY22 and FY23, driven by stronger NZ sales and margins.

UBS retains a Neutral rating which is under review. Target is raised to NZ$7.65 from NZ$6.55.

Sector: Materials.

Current Price is $7.51. Target price not assessed.