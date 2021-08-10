CIP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Centuria Industrial REIT’s FY21 result was in-line with guidance and Morgans expectations. Management has guided to funds from operations (FFO) of no less than 18.1 cents and DPS of 17.3 cents.

The broker highlights industrial/logistics sectors remain resilient, given the growing shift to e-commerce which has accelerated over the past 18 months.

There has also been a focus on supply-chain resilience on the back of covid (onshoring) and a lack of investment-grade assets, which has led to a strengthening in demand. Morgans retains is Hold rating and lifts its target price to $3.87 from $3.71.

Sector: Real Estate.

