AIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Auckland International Airport announced a precinct-wide infrastructure plan, which will be tailored to the international aviation recovery. The priority development will be the $1bn new domestic facility, integrated into the existing international terminal.
The intention is to reinitiate four of the eight core projects, having put a $2 billion infrastructure plan on-hold following the outbreak of
covid-19. Maquarie retains its Outperform rating and target price of NZ$8.20.
Sector: Transportation.
Current Price is $6.92. Target price not assessed.