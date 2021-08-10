Broker News

August 10, 2021

AIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Auckland International Airport  announced a precinct-wide infrastructure plan, which will be tailored to the international aviation recovery. The priority development will be the $1bn new domestic facility, integrated into the existing international terminal.

The intention is to reinitiate four of the eight core projects, having put a $2 billion infrastructure plan on-hold following the outbreak of
covid-19. Maquarie retains its Outperform rating and target price of NZ$8.20.

Sector: Transportation.

 

Current Price is $6.92. Target price not assessed.

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WBC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TLS – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

SUN – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WGX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

360 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CIP – Morgans rates the stock as Hold