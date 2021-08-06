Broker News

August 6, 2021

PNI – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans lifts its target price to $14.48 from $11.85 though lowers its rating to Hold from Add, as the stock is now trading in-line with valuation. The company reported FY21 group profit 107% higher than the previous corresponding period (pcp).

Group funds under management (FUM) closed up 52% on the pcp, driven by net inflows and investment performance. Net inflow momentum accelerated in the second half, with retail inflows of $2.6bn. The broker expects strong flows of $8bn in FY22.

The analyst points out FY22 commences with starting FUM greater than 20% above average FY21 levels, supporting a ‘baseline’ earnings level (before performance fees) around FY21 levels.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $14.48.Current Price is $15.16. Difference: ($0.68) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PNI meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CIP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

RMS – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

LNK – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

BWP – UBS rates the stock as Sell