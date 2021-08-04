Broker News

August 4, 2021

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Buy

Santos ((STO)) has lifted its proposed scrip ratio for the merger with Oil Search to 0.6275 of its shares for every Oil Search share. This is a 6.5% increase.

The Oil Search board will recommend the revised offer in the absence of a superior proposal and has granted four weeks of exclusive due diligence.

UBS remains supportive of the strategic rationale, given this merger will create the largest Australian listed oil & gas company with the opportunity to be self-funding.

The broker believes the market is currently undervaluing the Oil Search portfolio, although recognises the growth projects are more likely to achieve full value as part of a merged business. Buy rating and $4.65 target maintained.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $4.65.Current Price is $3.94. Difference: $0.71 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If OSH meets the UBS target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

