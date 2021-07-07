Broker News

July 7, 2021

PNI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Pinnacle Investment’s affiliates have crystallised $40.7m in gross performance fees for the second half, ahead of Macquarie’s estimates. The company’s net profit share was $8.4m, representing around 21% of the gross affiliate performance fee versus an historical average of around 25%.

The broker observes performance fees are a greater component and while more reliable part of earnings and there is an attractive growth outlook with potential to add accretive M&A. Outperform maintained. Target rises to $12.28 from $12.26.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $12.28.Current Price is $11.12. Difference: $1.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PNI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AVN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CGC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AIA – UBS rates the stock as Sell

ANZ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

LLC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral