July 6, 2021

AMA – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

While the long-term opportunity remains appealing, UBS believes there are a number of near-term uncertainties including the potential impact of current lockdowns and the ability and time required to successfully renegotiate pricing increases.

Additionally, there are labour and parts inflation pressures as well as recent staff turnover within senior management, explains the broker. The rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy and the target price falls to $0.56 from $0.70.

The analyst considers the risk-return balance has shifted, at least until there’s more visibility on the above-mentioned concerns.

