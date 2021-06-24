Markets

June 24, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 28

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 28 points (0.4%) to 7269

 

  • Cimic (+0.2%); has been selected by the Victorian Government as the preferred proponent to deliver the North East Link Primary Package in Melbourne.
  • Domino’s Pizza (-1.8%); Domino’s opens its 800th store in Japan.
  • Splitit (+0.5%); has partnered with US healthcare payment platform, Green Feather.
  • Transurban (-1.1%); have announced a 21.5c 2H distribution
  • Westpac (-1.1%); said it has decided to keep 100% ownership of its New Zealand unit, following a review of the business.

 

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

