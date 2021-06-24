Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 28

ASX200 down 28 points (0.4%) to 7269
- Cimic (+0.2%); has been selected by the Victorian Government as the preferred proponent to deliver the North East Link Primary Package in Melbourne.
- Domino’s Pizza (-1.8%); Domino’s opens its 800th store in Japan.
- Splitit (+0.5%); has partnered with US healthcare payment platform, Green Feather.
- Transurban (-1.1%); have announced a 21.5c 2H distribution
- Westpac (-1.1%); said it has decided to keep 100% ownership of its New Zealand unit, following a review of the business.