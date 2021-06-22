Broker News

June 22, 2021

CCX – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi’s analysis of the City Chic websites indicates the focus on Avenue and Evans is appropriate but further investment may be required.

While growth in May slowed marginally this is unlikely to be a concern at present. The broker maintains a Neutral rating, noting the stock appears to be factoring in the upside. Target is $4.30.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $4.30.Current Price is $5.20. Difference: ($0.90) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CCX meets the Citi target it will return approximately -21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

STO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AUA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SDF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AST – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

VCX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

MLG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold