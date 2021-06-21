Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 105

ASX200 down 105 points (1.4%) to 7264.
- AusNet (-3%); has identified an issue regarding underpaying employees.
- Bank of Queensland (-2.8%); has received approval from the Treasurer to complete acquisition of ME Bank.
- Blackearth Minerals (+12%); signs offtake agreement with leading European based graphite processor.
- Boral (+2.2%); Westlake Chemical Corp will buy Boral’s North America building products business for $2.15bn.
- Commonwealth Bank (-3.6%); has agreed to sell its Australian general insurance business (CommInsure) to the Hollard Group for $625m.
- Integrated Research (+2.7%); has upgraded guidance.
- Mayne Pharma (+0.7%); has expanded its Australian dermatology portfolio.
- Silver Lake (-2.4%); Daisy Complex has been returned to full operations whilst it completes its investigation into the circumstances of the passing of a mining contractor at the mine.
- Telix Pharma (-10%); announces that patient recruitment into the IPAX-1 Ph I/II study of TLX101 will be closed.
- Vicinity Centres (-1%); said the value of its Australian malls fell by 1.2% in the 2H as it continues to feel the impact of fewer workers returning to city centres and the absence of international tourism.
- Westpac (-2.3%); WBC’s chief economist Bill Evans now expects the RBA to start raising rates in 1Q23.