Markets

June 21, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 105

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 105 points (1.4%) to 7264.

 

  • AusNet (-3%); has identified an issue regarding underpaying employees.
  • Bank of Queensland (-2.8%); has received approval from the Treasurer to complete acquisition of ME Bank.
  • Blackearth Minerals (+12%); signs offtake agreement with leading European based graphite processor.
  • Boral (+2.2%); Westlake Chemical Corp will buy Boral’s North America building products business for $2.15bn.
  • Commonwealth Bank (-3.6%); has agreed to sell its Australian general insurance business (CommInsure) to the Hollard Group for $625m.
  • Integrated Research (+2.7%); has upgraded guidance.
  • Mayne Pharma (+0.7%); has expanded its Australian dermatology portfolio.
  • Silver Lake (-2.4%); Daisy Complex has been returned to full operations whilst it completes its investigation into the circumstances of the passing of a mining contractor at the mine.
  • Telix Pharma (-10%); announces that patient recruitment into the IPAX-1 Ph I/II study of TLX101 will be closed.
  • Vicinity Centres (-1%); said the value of its Australian malls fell by 1.2% in the 2H as it continues to feel the impact of fewer workers returning to city centres and the absence of international tourism.
  • Westpac (-2.3%); WBC’s chief economist Bill Evans now expects the RBA to start raising rates in 1Q23.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

