June 18, 2021

SWM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

In a trading update, the company now expects underlying earnings (EBITDA) of $250m-$255m in FY21. This compares to previous analyst consensus of $235m-$245m, and the UBS forecast of $240m.

The analyst lifts the FY21 EPS forecast by 9% and maintains the Buy rating and $0.60 price target, as longer-term operating assumptions are broadly unchanged. Strong fourth quarter growth was not considered a surprise given the covid-impacted pcp.

Sector: Media.

 

Target price is $0.60.Current Price is $0.50. Difference: $0.10 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SWM meets the UBS target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

