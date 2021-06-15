Broker News

June 15, 2021

COL – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie reviews its outlook for Coles Group ahead of the strategy briefing on June 17. The broker envisages upside from normalising consumer behaviour with comparable sales narrowing.

The stock screens attractively on valuation and the broker switches its preference to staples, upgrading to Outperform from Neutral.

Coles is expected to be a beneficiary from the unwinding of the “local shopping” trend. Coles supermarkets are over-indexed to shopping centres and the CBD, areas most affected by the pandemic. Target is raised to $18.20 from $17.30.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $18.20.Current Price is $16.96. Difference: $1.24 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IRE – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

PMV – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

REG – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

IEL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ALU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral