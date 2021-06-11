Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 9

ASX200 down 9 points (0.1%) to 7293.
- AMP (-0.4%); has named Shawn Johnson as CEO of AMP Capital. He is a former US Navy lieutenant and ex-State Street.
- Centuria (+0.3%); acquires three assets (2 in Vic and 1 in NSW) and expands its portfolio to over $3bn.
- Crown (-2.9%); the inquiry into Crown’s suitability to hold a casino license in Victoria has been widened to look into allegations including tax underpayment.
- Domino’s Pizza (+1.5%); agreed to pay $79m to buy the operator of Domino’s Taiwan, and is actively looking to enter more international markets.
- Iress (-1.8%); in the face of takeover speculation the co has reaffirmed FY21 guidance and says it continues to identify M&A opportunities.
- Premier Investments (+0.3%); upgraded its retail profit outlook after margins expanded and the group achieved record sales over Mother’s Day and in May.
- SkyCity (+1.2%); said its casinos have been performing better than expected and expects a FY profit of NZ$84m-88m, up from $62m.
Friday Dad Joke;
I woke up early this morning , 5.10 am. Or as they say in Qld…. 50 to 6.