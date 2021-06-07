Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 6

ASX200 down 6 points to 7289.
- Altium (TH); in Trading Pause pending an announcement.
- Austal (+2.5%); Austal USA awarded a $3.6m US Navy design contract.
- Centuria (+4.2%); announced FTSE Russell has confirmed it will be included in the FTSE European Public Real Estate National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts Global Developed Index.
- Cimic (+0.5%); confirmed that Ventia, which Cimic owns 47.5%, has appointed advisers for a strategic review.
- Clinuvel (-0.5%); its drug afamelanotide has been administered to a first patient diagnosed with an acute arterial ischaemic stroke (AIS) enrolled in a world’s first clinical trial.
- Crown (-0.9%); said it’s Perth Casino is being investigated by Australian authorities over potentially serious breaches of anti-money laundering laws.
- Growthpoint (+0.9%); said its portfolio valuation is up 7.7% ($251m) in the last 6 months.
- Hansen Technologies (+21%); has received a takeover from BGH Capital @ $6.50 a share, a 25% premium to Friday’s close. Trading @ $6.30.
- Japara Healthcare (+4.9%); Calvary has upped its takeover offer to $1.20.
- National Aust Bank (-2.8%); will undergo a formal review by Australia’s financial intelligence regulator over concerns that it breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.
- Qantas (-0.8%): press reports saying Qantas has written to four criminal intelligence agencies seeking further details of a “disturbing” report which alleges crime figures have infiltrated the airline.
- SkyCity (-5%); has been advised by AUSTRAC of some serious non-compliance regarding money laundering.
- Star Entertainment (-2%); Sydney casino may have seriously breached Australian anti-money laundering regulations including its due diligence obligations on high-risk and politically exposed customers.