June 7, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 6

ASX200 down 6 points to 7289.

 

  • Altium (TH); in Trading Pause pending an announcement.
  • Austal (+2.5%); Austal USA awarded a $3.6m US Navy design contract.
  • Centuria (+4.2%); announced FTSE Russell has confirmed it will be included in the FTSE European Public Real Estate National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts Global Developed Index.
  • Cimic (+0.5%); confirmed that Ventia, which Cimic owns 47.5%, has appointed advisers for a strategic review.
  • Clinuvel (-0.5%); its drug afamelanotide has been administered to a first patient diagnosed with an acute arterial ischaemic stroke (AIS) enrolled in a world’s first clinical trial.
  • Crown (-0.9%); said it’s Perth Casino is being investigated by Australian authorities over potentially serious breaches of anti-money laundering laws.
  • Growthpoint (+0.9%); said its portfolio valuation is up 7.7% ($251m) in the last 6 months.
  • Hansen Technologies (+21%); has received a takeover from BGH Capital @ $6.50 a share, a 25% premium to Friday’s close.  Trading @ $6.30.
  • Japara Healthcare (+4.9%); Calvary has upped its takeover offer to $1.20.
  • National Aust Bank (-2.8%); will undergo a formal review by Australia’s financial intelligence regulator over concerns that it breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.
  • Qantas (-0.8%): press reports saying Qantas has written to four criminal intelligence agencies seeking further details of a “disturbing” report which alleges crime figures have infiltrated the airline.
  • SkyCity (-5%); has been advised by AUSTRAC of some serious non-compliance regarding money laundering.
  • Star Entertainment (-2%); Sydney casino may have seriously breached Australian anti-money laundering regulations including its due diligence obligations on high-risk and politically exposed customers.

