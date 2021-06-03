Broker News

June 3, 2021

MP1 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Morgans believes the Megaport Virtual edge (MVE) product can access the mass market and could be a game changer. The target is increased to $15.83 from $13.31, as the broker adds in more details around MVE. For now, the Hold recommendation is unchanged.

It’s becoming clearer for the analyst to see how average customer spend triples on MVE (and Megaport), with the help of its world-leading SDWAN channel partners.

In short, MVE presents an alternative to legacy telecommunications whereby most branches still connect to head office, then from head office to the outside world including to the Cloud.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $15.83.Current Price is $14.72. Difference: $1.11 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MP1 meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

