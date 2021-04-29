Broker News

April 29, 2021

IGO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse notes the March quarter was all about transformative corporate activity. This involves the acquisition of Greenbushes and the Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant as well as divestment of the Tropicana stake.

The existing pay-out policy is under review and the broker suspects, alongside a cash-generating Nova, Greenbushes and Kwinana may facilitate an increase in capital returns. This also provides a platform to pursue growth. Neutral maintained. Target rises to $6.90 from $6.40.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $6.90.Current Price is $7.29. Difference: ($0.39) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IGO meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

