Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 9

ASX200 down 9 points (0.1%) to 7051.
- Crown (+0.1%); another potential suitor has joined the race with Apoolo Global Management now showing interest.
- Downer (-0.2%); has sold its Tyre Management unit Otraco to Bridgestone for $79m.
- JB HiFi (-4.2%); no particular reason for the fall today but don’t forget Kogan issued a very poor trading update last Friday.
- McGrath (+10.7%); has said it’s expects FY earnings to be 5 times higher than last year ($17m vs $3.7m) due to a boom in property prices and sales volumes.
- NIB Holdings (+11.6%); said a strong 2H performance will see a FY profit of between $200m to $225m.
- Perpetual (+4.1%) ; upgraded by Citi and Goldman’s this morning.
- Sigma Health (-3.6%); CEO Mark Hooper to resign.
- Westpac (+0.5%); said its 1H earnings will be reduced by $282m due to extra provisions for customer refunds and litigation.