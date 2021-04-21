Markets / Video

April 21, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets fell on Tuesday

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Investors fretted about a global lift in coronavirus cases. Defensive sectors like real estate and utilities held up best while airlines and cruise liners fell the most. Shares in Boeing fell by 4.1% following the departure of its finance chief. But shares in IBM rose 3.8% after recording the biggest rise in quarterly sales in more than two years. The Dow Jones index fell by 256 points or 0.8%. The S&P 500 index fell by 0.7%. And the Nasdaq index lost 128.5 points or 0.9%. After the close of trade, shares in Netflix were down by 10% in response to its earnings result.

