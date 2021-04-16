BOQ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

A largely pre-announced result was largely in-line with Morgans estimates at all levels. A fully franked interim dividend of 17cps was declared.

The broker increases cash EPS forecasts by 8.9% and 8.1% for FY22 and FY23, respectively, largely due to higher home loan balance forecasts and lower credit impairment charge forecasts. The Add rating is unchanged and the target is increased to $10.50 from $10.

With the macroeconomic and asset quality outlook improving, the analyst believes provisioning is looking increasingly conservative and sees potential for provision release in the second half FY21 and FY22.

