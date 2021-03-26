Broker News

March 26, 2021

PRU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

Perseus Mining continues to impress Credit Suisse as the company executes its multi-year strategy that has seen the miner transition from a single asset miner with Edikan to a multi-asset portfolio with the successful Sissingue mine performance and recent Yaoure mine commissioning.

Outperform rating retained. Target falls to $1.40 from $1.45.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.40.Current Price is $1.14. Difference: $0.26 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PRU meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

