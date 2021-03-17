Broker News

March 17, 2021

NHF – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

Macquarie puts the spotlight on the deteriorating trend in risk equalisation (RE) which illustrates that older persons are capturing more of the value from private health insurance versus the younger/healthier cohorts.

The government is reviewing the RE framework, expected to complete by early 2022, that should reward insurers for improving the cost structure of the industry.

The broker expects nib Holdings will be one of the largest contributors to the risk equalisation (RE) pool going ahead.

Neutral retained with the target falling to $5.45 from $5.80.

Sector: Insurance.

 

