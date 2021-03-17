Broker News

March 17, 2021

MTS – Citi rates the stock as Buy

The company’s capital expenditure intentions over the next three years are twice as much as Citi anticipated, which rules out a capital return in the near term.

Given the strong position in trade hardware a return on expenditure in this division is anticipated, as the broker notes hardware is underpinning earnings growth of 4.5% in FY23.

Capital expenditure forecasts are upgraded to $170m over FY22-24. One third of this is driven by investment in joint-venture hardware stores.

Meanwhile, the broker notes underlying supermarket sales have improved over recent months, which signals independents are gaining share. Citi retains a Buy rating and $4.10 target.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $4.10.Current Price is $3.45. Difference: $0.65 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MTS meets the Citi target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

