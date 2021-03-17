Broker News

March 17, 2021

BEX – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans initiates coverage on the BikeExchange with a Speculative Buy and a target price of $0.34. 

The company operates an online marketplace connecting consumers with specialty retailers. This platform enables the retailers to provide a wide omni-channel experience for customers.

A change in business model to combine a traditional classifieds business with e-commerce enablement opens up a much larger total addressable market (TAM), according to Morgans.

The broker believes the company has been building toward a global platform for several years and is now poised for growth.

 

