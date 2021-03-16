PPE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

The company has made a -$3m acquisition in the mental health space, which will be funded from the company’s existing cash reserves. Morgans estimates it will be circa 3% accretive to FY22 EPS.

The price target rises to $4.22 from $4.11 and the Add rating is unchanged.The broker expects further acquisitions during 2021.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $4.22.Current Price is $3.54. Difference: $0.68 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PPE meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).