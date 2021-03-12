Broker News

March 12, 2021

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

The second half has started strongly with the company’s hire contract wins up 28% versus pcp in the first two months of 2021. As a result management has upgraded guidance by around 8%. Morgans lifts the target to $0.53 from $0.50 and retains the Add rating.

The broker believes the outlook remains positive with record new hire contracts won over the past 6-9 months and a strong pipeline of opportunities. In addition, the stock offers an attractive yield.

Sector: Capital Goods.

 

Target price is $0.53.Current Price is $0.37. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ACF meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

