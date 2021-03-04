Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 97 points

ASX200 down 97 points (1.4%) to 6720.
- ASX (-4%); ex div 112.4c. Trading down 275c.
- BHP (-3%); ex div 129.79c. Trading down 154c.
- Blackrock Mining (+7%); FIRB approval received for POSCO equity investment.
- CSL (-4.3%); ex div 134.12c. Trading down 1155c.
- Downer (); awarded $245m electricity transmission contract.
- Jumbo (-3%); ex div 18c. Trading down 41c.
- Monadelphous (-4.8%); ex div 24c. Trading down 56c.
- Myer (-9%); posted a 76.3% lift in interim profit after a surge in online sales during the pandemic but once restructuring costs, floor closures and brand exits are taken into account, profit was +8.4%.
- Perpetual (-3.1%); ex div 84c. Trading down 100c.
- QBE (+1.5%); names Andrew Horton as its new CEO.
- Rio Tinto (-5.3%); ex div 397.48c. Trading down 691c.
- Woolworths (-3.2%); ex div 53c. Trading down 129c.
- Xero (-3%); agreed to acquire Copenhagen-based workforce management platform Planday for 183.5m euros (A$284.5m).