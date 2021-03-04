Markets

March 4, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 down 97 points

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 97 points (1.4%) to 6720.

 

  • ASX (-4%); ex div 112.4c.  Trading down 275c.
  • BHP (-3%); ex div 129.79c.  Trading down 154c.
  • Blackrock Mining (+7%); FIRB approval received for POSCO equity investment.
  • CSL (-4.3%); ex div 134.12c.  Trading down 1155c.
  • Downer (); awarded $245m electricity transmission contract.
  • Jumbo (-3%); ex div 18c.  Trading down 41c.
  • Monadelphous (-4.8%); ex div 24c.  Trading down 56c.
  • Myer (-9%); posted a 76.3% lift in interim profit after a surge in online sales during the pandemic but once restructuring costs, floor closures and brand exits are taken into account, profit was +8.4%.
  • Perpetual (-3.1%); ex div 84c.  Trading down 100c.
  • QBE (+1.5%); names Andrew Horton as its new CEO.
  • Rio Tinto (-5.3%); ex div 397.48c.  Trading down 691c.
  • Woolworths (-3.2%); ex div 53c.  Trading down 129c.
  • Xero (-3%); agreed to acquire Copenhagen-based workforce management platform Planday for 183.5m euros (A$284.5m).

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.



