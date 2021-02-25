Markets / Shares

February 25, 2021

Afterpay, Zip Declare Losses Now, Hope for Profits Later

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

While Afterpay signalled a stepped-up attack on the huge US retail credit market via a fund raising that saw its shares suspended until Monday, shares in rival buy now pay later group, Zip took a hammering after an unimpressive interim report.

Afterpay’s shares were suspended to allow the company to raise $1.25 billion in a convertible note issue (with another of $250 million in overs).

The company said that will help it pay $373 million to lift its ownership of the company’s rapidly growing US business.

The surprise news came as it also reported a doubling in underlying sales for the six months to December, but no profit, as some analysts had speculated.

Instead, it reported a loss after tax of $79.2 million.

The buy now, pay later business said in the results statement to the ASX that active customers numbers jumped 80% to 13.1 million in the six months to December, with the US customer numbers growing at 127% to 8 million, which helps explain the stepped up US move.

Global underlying sales on the company’s platform were up by 106% to $9.8 billion.

The US deal would see Matrix Partners X and other part owners of its American business sell down their equity interests in Afterpay US, so that Afterpay’s underlying interest in the business rose from 80% to 93%.

But when Afterpay shares are re-listed on Monday there may be a big stick awaiting from investors after not reporting a profit and instead a loss, if the reaction to the interim results from rival Zip are any guide.

That said, the positive message from the US deal should be enough to offset any disappointment.

Zip reported a $453.8 million loss for the half but says but revenue more than doubled as it expanded in Australia and the US

The buy now, pay later business reported 130% growth in revenue to $160 million in the December half, while its loss soared on last year’s.

The company said the revenue growth was driven by 42% expansion in its Australian business, and $57.6 million in revenue from the QuadPay business in the United States, which it bought in August.

It reported a statutory loss of $453.8 million, which it said included a number of non-recurring items.

Zip shares fell nearly 10% in an initial slide as investors were disappointed the loss was so big and that revenue growth was a bit light on.

The slide was part reversed and the shares ended down 7.6% at $10.95. The wider market was up 0.8%, so that was a day of underperformance for Zip.

 

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Stockland Plays the Long Game as Earnings Stall

Blessed are the Cheesemakers as Bega Wins Court Ruling

A2 Milk Curdles with Further Downgrade

Vodafone Contribution Helps TPG Ring Up Maiden Dividend

Qantas Shares Move Higher on Joyce Comments

Lunch Report: ASX stands on the shoulders of Wall St