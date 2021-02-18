Broker News

February 18, 2021

DMP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

By Broker News

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises produced the strongest result and outlook in many years, notes Credit Suisse, led by higher delivery food consumption in the lockdown.

But the broker also notes this is temporary and the company would do better by focusing on new store openings. The outlook for the second half is positive with all regions likely to achieve growth above medium-term targets.

Target rises to $71.11 from $63.58. Underperform retained.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $71.11.Current Price is $105.00. Difference: ($33.89) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DMP meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

