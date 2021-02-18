Australia…One Hour In…ASX up 4 points

ASX200 up 4 points (0.1%) to 6889.
- ANZ (+2.4%); 1Q profit $1.8bn, up from the last few Q. Looks a quality result and CEO said the bank is “mulling Capital Management options”.
- Auckland Airport (-0.4%); 1H earnings fell 81% from pcp. We all know why and any recovery depends on the virus….
- Bendigo Bank (-3.9%); ex div 28c. Trading down 43c.
- Coca Cola Amatil (+0.1%); said FY profit fell by 52% due to the virus. Don’t forget CCL is a takeover target of Coca-Cola European Partners.
- Coles (-3.3%); is bringing a whole new level of service to online shopping with Coles Plus, a new subscription-based service aimed at rewarding its members.
- Crown (+0.5%); booked a 1H loos of $121m vs profit $218m pcp. No dividend. VIP revenue down 97%. We all know why…..
- CSL (+2.4%); 1H profit $1.8bn, up 45%. Div $1.04 vs 95c pcp. Said that its flu business delivered an “exceptionally strong” performance.
- Fortescue (+2.6%); said 1H profit jumped by 66%. Div lifted to 147c vs 76c last year.
- Iress (+6.3%); FY result was ahead of guidance.
- Mortgage Choice (-2.4%); 1H profit +3% yoy.
- Newcrest (-3%); ex div 19.38c. Trading down 72c.
- NRW Holdings (-16%); 1H profit down 13% yoy.
- Origin (-2.4%); said 1H profit fell by 98% and lowered guidance.
- Orora (+1.5%); said 1H profit rose by 10% , but warned its earnings are being hurt by the trade dispute between Australia and China.
- Oz Minerals (+1.1%); said FY profit rose by 30% because of higher gold volumes and stronger metal prices.
- Perpetual (-7.1%); reported a 43% drop in 1H profit. Div 84c vs 105 on pcp.
- Santos (+1.3%); made an FY loss of US$357m as it felt the sting of low crude-oil prices and asset impairments. Dividend was retained.
- Sonic Healthcare (+1.5%); 1H profit more than doubled, as the windfall from providing coronavirus tests more than offset a decline in other revenues.
- South 32 (-1.5%); 1H profit fell 46%, but will increase its dividend and extend its capital-management program as it reported a lift in underlying earnings.
- Star Entertainment (+1.1%); said 1H profit fell, hit by border closures. Unless there was a change in the virus, 2H looks similar to 1H.
- Wesfarmers (-0.9%); 1H profit up 23% thanks to Bunnings, Officeworks and Kmart. Dividend +17% to 88c vs 75c on pcp.
- Woodside (-1.7%); posts a US$4bn FY loss driven by $3.9bn in impairments. Production levels remain strong. CEO to retire.
…..and in case you were wondering, Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his title of world’s richest person, ending Elon Musk’s roughly six-week reign atop the list. Like Elon, I have gone backwards in the last 6 weeks as well.