How Novonix is Using Innovation to Drive EV Battery Costs Lower

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen discusses the electric battery chain with Novonix (ASX:NVX / OTC:NVNXF) CEO Dr.Chris Burns.
Dr Burns discusses:
- The shift in US government policy to promote green technology post the election of Jo Biden
- The funding supporting EV technology development
- The need for further innovation to drive battery costs lower
- How ESG (Environment – Social – Governance) factors are driving institutional investment mandates into the EV battery chain
- The role of Professor Doctor Geoff Dahn at Novonix and Tesla.
NOVONIX (ASX:NVX / OTC:NVNXF) is a battery materials and technology company, enabling an electrified future for electric vehicles and grid energy storage. We bring better battery technology to market rapidly by leveraging our advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic relationships.