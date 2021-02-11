Shares / Video

February 11, 2021

How Novonix is Using Innovation to Drive EV Battery Costs Lower

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen discusses the electric battery chain with Novonix (ASX:NVX / OTC:NVNXF) CEO Dr.Chris Burns.

Dr Burns discusses:

  • The shift in US government policy to promote green technology post the election of Jo Biden
  • The funding supporting EV technology development
  • The need for further innovation to drive battery costs lower
  • How ESG (Environment – Social – Governance) factors are driving institutional investment mandates into the EV battery chain
  • The role of Professor Doctor Geoff Dahn at Novonix and Tesla.

Novonix will be on next week’s ShareCafe Hidden Gems webinar (19th of February).

NOVONIX (ASX:NVX / OTC:NVNXF) is a battery materials and technology company, enabling an electrified future for electric vehicles and grid energy storage. We bring better battery technology to market rapidly by leveraging our advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic relationships.

