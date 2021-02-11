Morning Report: US sharemarkets swung between gains and losses on Wednesday

Investors digested corporate earnings results and inflation data. Shares of Twitter climbed 13.2% after reporting a jump in revenue. Lyft shares rallied 4.8% on expectations that it will turn a quarterly profit this year. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% despite topping Wall Street’s earnings estimates. Under Armour (+7%) reported a surprise profit result. But Amazon (-0.6%) and Apple (-0.5%) shares both fell. The Dow Jones index was up by 62 points or 0.2% to a record closing high. But the S&P 500 index fell by less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq index was down by 35 points or 0.3% -after hitting all-time highs.